Alhaji Chocho Hails Nana Over Galamsey Fights

Alhaji Mustapha Oti Boateng, Eastern Regional Vice President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, has hailed President Akufo-Addo for his efforts in fighting galamsey, and urged him not to relent in his fight against illegal mining.

Alhaji Oti-Boateng, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chocho Industries, explained that the president’s fight against the menace shows how ready he is to make Ghana a better place to live.

Speaking at this year’s Eid-al-Adha at Huhuya, a suburb of Asesewa in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region on the theme: ‘The Spirit of Sacrifice’, Alhaji Chocho urged the president to create more jobs for the teeming unemployed youth who are engaged in illegal mining in order to help them to get their daily bread.

He further appealed to farmers in the region to stop selling their cocoa farms to the miners but rather put in measures in planting more cocoa beans for exportation to generate more revenue for the country to enhance development.

The Islamic cleric also advised Muslims to eschew laziness but be more sacrificial in their duties and show love towards one another.

In a related development, the New Juaben Municipal Chief Executive, Comfort Asante, has applauded the peaceful co-existence between Christians and Muslim communities in the region.

According to her, their peaceful co-existence has enhanced numerous developments in Ghana since independence.

Ms Asante was addressing the Muslim communities at the Koforidua Central Mosque to commemorate this year’s Eid-al-Adha.

She also called on Muslim communities to take advantage of the free senior high school to educate their children in order to produce the next generation of intellectuals.

The Eastern Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdani Suleman, advised the Muslim youth to adhere to the teachings of Islam, after he offered prayers for the entire nation at the central mosque.

Eid-al-Adha is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his son, as an act of obedience to God‘s command.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua