 Algeria Envoy Endorses Peace Cup

Mohammed Ganiyu presenting an award to HE Delileche

The Humanity Magazine International for promotion of peace and international relations between African countries has honoured the Algerian ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Youssef Delileche.

At a ceremony in Accra to endorse the Humanity Peace Cup Jersey, a UEFA program designed to use football to unite politicians for peaceful elections in Africa, Mr. Youssef said the friendship between Ghana and Algeria is very important because Ghana was one of the first countries to have Algerian Embassy which explains the historic relations between the two countries.

The soccer loving diplomat expressed worry at the failure of Algeria and Ghana to make it to the World Cup in Russia but was hopeful that the African representatives will carry the flag of Africa high just as Ghana did in the 2010 World Cup, Cameroon in 1990 and Senegal in 2002.

”We wish them best of luck ”he said

Chief Executive Officer of the Humanity Magazine, Mr.Yahaya Alhassan, praised the Algerian ambassador and his government for their effort to make Africa a better place.

From The Sports Desk