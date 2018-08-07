Alex Asamoah Goes Wild… Over Palm Wine Tapper Rumour

Asamoah tapping a palm wine

TOP STRIKER, Alex Asamoah, is brimming with rage over reports that he has quit football to engage in palm wine tapping business.

A picture of Alex Asamoah tapping palm wine from a palm tree had gone viral on social media platforms, notably Facebook, recently.

According to Asamoah, he has not hung his boots and he is still very active so the false story should be disregarded by his fans.

The former Kotoko and Ashgold goal poacher said some people are behind the palm wine tapper story just to tarnish his image.

Sounding very angry, the intelligent striker, who is noted for his abundance of strength on the field, invoked curses on his detractors.

“”I leave the person that posted the palm wine tapper picture on the social media, just to tarnish my image, to God.

“That person posted the picture to bring me down, but I am like Asamoah Gyan and the more you pull me down the more I rise up.”

Speaking on Otec FM, Asamoah said he decided to help a palm wine tapper in his area and someone decided to use the picture to dent his image.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr.,

Kumasi