Alban Bagbin Officially Joins NDC Presidential Race

Alban Bagbin

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo Constituency, Alban Bagbin, has officially declared his intention to contest the presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) scheduled for December 7, 2018.

According to Bagbin, he took the decision after what he described as “serious introspection and wide consultations with elders, executives and the rank and file of the party.”

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has slated December 7, 2018, for the election of its flagbearer for the 2020 presidential election.

The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said the date is in line with the party’s constitutional requirements.

So far, about six members of the NDC have expressed their intent to contest the race to lead the party ahead of the 2020 general elections.

But in a letter addressed to the General Secretary of the NDC, Bagbin assured of a decorous campaign.

“Let me take this opportunity to assure you and the entire members of the party of a campaign devoid of insults and personality attacks. My team, with the active support and advice of the elders and executives, will conduct a virtuous, decorous, civil and mature campaigns”

Read the full statement here

Reference your Press Conference and subsequent release of 7th August, 2018, on the above subject matter et seq.

I write to formally inform you of my intention to contest for the vacant position of Flagbearer of the Party in the Presidential Primaries slated for the 7th of December, 2018. I have taken this decision after serious introspection and wide consultations with the Elders, Executives and the rank and file of the Party.

Let me take this opportunity to assure you and the entire members of the Party of a campaign devoid of insults and personality attacks. My team, with the active support and advice of the Elders and Executives, will conduct a virtuous, decorous, civil and mature campaign. We will share the right information with members of the Party to enable them to take the right decisions towards restoring the lost glory of the Party. Be also assured that the supreme interest of the Party will be uppermost in all we do.

As we strive to build a strong Party to win Elections 20202 and beyond, it is my fervent prayer that good conscience and fair play prevail in this contest. May our social democratic credentials shine in order to persuade the people and give hope to Ghanaians of a better future thus pave the way for Victory in 2020.

I hope I can’t count on your kind cooperation and the understanding of all contestants and their supporters.

I remain,

Your Dependable Member

Sgd.

Hon.ASK Bagbin MP &

Second Deputy Speaker”

-Citifmonline