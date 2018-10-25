Alabi Is The Solution To NDC’s Problems – Victor Gbeho

James Victor Gbeho

A former Ghanaian Ambassador to the UN, James Victor Gbeho, has asked the delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to vote massively for Professor Joshua Alabi, to solve the problems of the party and the country.

Ambassador Gbeho is of the view that Professor Alabi has the credibility and the blue print to unite the party, inspire the grassroots to work harder and redeem the NDC from opposition, by returning the party into government in 2021.

He said: “I am introducing to you a man who has impeccable qualities, high credibility, an in-depth understanding of the issues, has discernment, the leadership skills and above all the solutions to beat the NPP in 2020.”

Ambassador Gbeho who is a former President of the ECOWAS Commission made these comments in Aburi, when he was addressing NDC delegates in the Akwapim South constituency.

“We sat down, discussed why and how we came to opposition, then we analysed all the materials we have now. And we came to the conclusion that, Joshua is our only hope to the promised land,” the former Foreign Affairs Minister said to an excited crowd who cheered in response.

“If we make a mistake of losing Joshua, we will only end up extending our period of complaining about our government and party leadership,” he cautioned.

Ambassador Victor Gbeho who spoke in Twi, surprised the delegates with his linguistics and connection to Aburi where he explained he had lived there at some point in time as a child.

The former MP for Anlo Constituency in the Volta Region, had taken his turn to introduce Prof Joshua Alabi to the NDC branch and constituency executives gathered in the town hall.

Prof Alabi was in Aburi as part of his tour of the Eastern Region and earlier made a stop at the palace of the Aburihene to go pay homage.

He was well received by the Paramount Chief, Otoobuor Djan Kwasi II and his elders and queen mothers.

-Myjoyonline