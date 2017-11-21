‘Al Ain Paid Me Good Money’

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has said in plain words that his former club, Al Ain gave him good cash, hence his move from EPL side Sunderland.

The striker loan move in 2011/12 stoked controversy among the football world taking into account the level of competitiveness between the two leagues-EPL and Gulf League.

But Gyan has pointed out that his decision was purely on the reason every worker plies his trade-to make money.

He became one of the highest paid players in world football after agreeing a deal with Al Ain that earned him £36.5m for five years.

The Keyrispor striker told Rokerreport ”I went to Al Ain and I fell in love with the place, created a new legacy and they paid me good money and if we are honest with ourselves that is a big reason we work.

”I am very proud of what I did in the UAE for Al Ain, because I created a new legacy for myself.”

He however expressed regret for quitting the EPL prematurely saying ”When people ask me “how long did you play for Sunderland?” I feel so bad I can only say one year. I feel like I could have achieved things in other top leagues too.”

The striker has since ventured into businesses-real estate, bottled and sachet water production, boxing promotion, entertainment and his very latest, aviation.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum