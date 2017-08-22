Akwatia Orphanage Gets Govt Scholarship

The PM in a group photography with the orphans

THE Demkyembour District Assembly in the Eastern Region has initiated moves to award a government scholarship to a selected number of brilliant orphans at the Good Shepherd Development Outreach, an orphanage in the district.

The Presiding Member for Denkyembour District Assembly, Erasmus K. Ali popularly known as ‘Asanka Poyoyo’ made these known on his birthday when he donated items worth GH¢ 2,000; toilet rolls, tins of milk, soft drinks, children’s pampers among others to the orphans.

He hinted that the initiative is only waiting for the approval of the Assembly members to be implemented to enable the orphans further their education by enrolling in the free Senior High School programme which comes off in September this year.

He appealed to all well meaning Ghanaians to emulate his example and put a smile on the face of the less privileged in society. He cautioned the youth to lead exemplary lives for a prosperous future.

The Principal of the Orphanage, Madam Philomena who received the items thanked the Presiding Member for his kind gesture.

She appealed to corporate bodies to come to their aid and assist them in cash or kind to enable them take good care of the children.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akwatia