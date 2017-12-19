Akwatia MP Makes First Floor Speech

Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Mercy Adu Gyamfi, popularly known as Ama Sey, has, for the first time, delivered a speech on the floor of parliament.



Ms Gyamfi entered Parliament this year after beating the National Democratic Congress’ Baba Jamal, the incumbent, in the 2016 General Elections.

Before entering parliament, she was a hairdresser operating a salon in Akwetia.



She was mocked at by her opponents for her inability to speak English fluently.



In her maiden speech on Tuesday, Ama Sey expressed concerns about the manner in which the current management of the Ghana Consolidated Diamond Limited situated in her constituency, was running the place.



She said, among other things, that the company “promises to create 25,000 direct jobs and 50,000 indirect jobs for support services…It further promises to bring a turnaround strategy plan that will lift the company.”



Source: ClassFMonline.com