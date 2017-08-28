Akumaa Joins Miss Ghana Judges

Akumaa Mama Zimbi at Miss Ghana Audition

Popular TV/radio personality and activist, Joyce Akumaa Dongotey-Padi, affectionately known in public life as Akumaa Mama Zimbi, has joined judges for the ongoing Miss Ghana 2017 auditions.

Last week, she showed up at the Koforidua audition for Miss Ghana 2017, and signals picked by NEWS-ONE indicate that she has, indeed, been posing a lot of challenging questions to the contestants.

Akumaa, who incidentally hails from the Eastern Region, brought her A-game at the audition, exhibiting such ebullience, injecting such life and spark at the session.

“Indeed, she was the life of the party, as her witty and constructive remarks added more excitement to the audition,” organisers said.

Mama Zimbi, also an actress and a marriage counsellor, is committed to enhancing the status of underprivileged women in Ghana.

She is the founder and executive director of Mama Zimbi Foundation (MZF), an NGO which seeks to empower widows through its Widows Alliance Network (WANE) project.

She is also the CEO of Zimbid Concepts, a media production house with targeted focus on the propagation of women’s human rights issues using the power of radio, TV, print media and educational concepts to improve the lives of women in Ghana.

Akumaa Mama Zimbi was on the judging panel with Fiifi Coleman, an actor/director, and Mr Ghana Brands Ambassador, Archibald Acquaye.

At the end of an interesting session, six ladies were selected from the Eastern Region to join the rest of the selected group from the three Northern Regions, Ashanti Region and Brong Ahafo Region.

They are Salomey Appiah, Pauline Dedaa Opoku, Sidique Fulera, Linda Serwaa Boateng, Brenya Nana Ama Gameli, Sharon Kwatiorkor Quartey and Patience Dede Annang.

Miss Ghana 2017 is powered by Exclusive Events Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and ‘Ghana 60 Years On’ Planning Committee.

‘Miss Ghana 60 Years On’ is sponsored by National Lottery Authority, Intercity STC, NIB, Glam’s Make Up, ABC Hair Relaxer, NPA, IPMC and supported by GOIL, FC Skin & Beauty Klinik, Akosombo Textile Limited, Ritel Ghana and more others.