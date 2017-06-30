Akufo-Addo’s ‘Free SHS’, Sanitation Projects Get World Bank Support

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The World Bank has approved two International Development Association credits of $85.7 million for the Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) and the Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project (SRWSP).

Specifically, the Secondary Education Improvement Project (SEIP) received additional financing of $40 million to support low-performing schools in the targeted 100 SEIP districts as well as the 23 newly constructed schools by providing bursaries (formerly scholarships) for needy students, improving and expanding facilities in approximately 75 schools, and rolling out activities to improve the quality of teaching and learning in all beneficiary schools.

“The proposed additional financing under the SEIP would provide support to the achievement of better learning outcomes to over 100 additional schools, nearly doubling the number of schools targeted under the SEIP, while continuing to support activities to increase enrollment in undersubscribed schools,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana.

The Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project (SRWSP) received additional financing of $45.7 million to facilitate the construction of additional 20,000 household toilets to the current 22,000 and assist additional 490 communities to be open defecation free.

The project will also finance water supply systems that could not be completed from the original SRWSP. These areas include the Northern Region, the fluoride and the high salinity affected areas where access to both adequate water supply and sanitation fall far below the national average.

“The beneficiary regions under the SRWSP have high rates of poverty and the completion of the project will reduce the outbreak of diseases such as cholera and diarrhea as well as communicable diseases, leading to improvements in child health. Improved water and sanitation services are also an integral part of the World Bank’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity,” said Wambui Gichuri, World Bank Water Practice Manager for Africa.

-Myjoyonline