Akufo-Addo Woos Gulf States

President Akufo-Addo interacting with Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari

President Akufo-Addo is seeking to create new opportunities for the country by opening the doors of his government to especially countries in the Gulf region.

At a meeting with the adviser of the Emir of Qatar, Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, at the Flagstaff House yesterday, he said, “We are trying to create a climate that will allow investors and investments into our country to feel secure, not only in terms of the standard issues of appropriations, but to feel secure to operate in a stable environment.”

To this end, he indicated that his government intends to build strong diplomatic and economic relations with not only Qatar, but all the countries of the Gulf region, hoping they would draw in the necessary investments to help develop Ghana and return her to the path of progress and prosperity.

“For now, my main preoccupation is how to build our economy, so as to be able to bring employment and generate prosperity for the mass of our people,” he told his guests.

He underscored, “We think that a country like yours could play a very important role in helping us achieve our objectives.”

President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the fact that over the years, Ghana has not done a good job in developing a good relationship with Qatar, saying, “Ghana is open for business.”

He also told Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari about the many investment opportunities available for Qatari businesses in Ghana, which include participation in the country’s oil and gas resources, development of infrastructure, building of railways, among others.

President Akufo-Addo stressed the belief that the building of formal and diplomatic relations between the two countries would ensure the realization and development of these opportunities.

Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari was grateful for the warm reception accorded him and his delegation by the president.

He indicated that the purpose of his visit was to “bridge the relations between the two countries,” as there exist tremendous opportunities and areas of co-operation for both countries.

“I am aware of the size of the cooperation that could exist between the two countries. So, we need to work together to explore the possibilities in all the fields you mentioned. The political will is there, and I promise you that my visit is an important step for the relations between our two countries,” he articulated.

On behalf of the Emir of Qatar, Dr. Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kuwari, extended an invitation for a visit to Qatar by a delegation from Ghana to hold bilateral discussions aimed at establishing and strengthening ties between Ghana and Qatar.

He also used the opportunity to elicit Ghana’s support for his candidature for the position of Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent