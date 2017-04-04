Akufo-Addo Will Succeed

Hon Daniel Agyapong

MR. Daniel Kwame Agyapong, an Aspirant DCE of Kwahu East Assembly also the Presiding Member has indicate that the success or otherwise of the Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government will largely depend upon how effectively its policies and programmes are implemented at the district and local levels.

Hon. Daniel Kwame Agyepong, who is among the aspirants for the position of Kwahu East District Chief Executive, speaking to DAILY GUIDE hinted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is poised to accelerate the country’s development in a manner that could make him go down in history as one of the best leaders the country has had since independence.

“The President has a big vision for the development of the country; and what is most significant is that he has so far demonstrated the required determination to deliver to meet the needs and aspirations of the people. So far, I am convinced he has got the right caliber of people to help him deliver at the national level”.

”What is left is getting highly competent people to take charge of the administration at the district level. That is very key because the assemblies are the nucleus and pivots around which the entire government and development revolve,” Mr Kwame Agyepong noted.

He added: “Some of us have had reasonably enough experience working at the district level. And having worked over the years as Assemblyman and Presiding Member, I think I am in the best position to lead the Kwahu East Assembly to actualize the vision of the president for our people.”

Mr Kwame Agyepong believes the extensive search and scrutiny being done by the Akufo-Addo government regarding the selection of MMDCEs “will eventually lead to the appointment of the most competent people with the right character, the right frame of mind and experience required to provide the kind of leadership that will mobilise all the interest groups at the grassroots level for effective utilization of our resources to accelerate the pace of development in our local communities.”

Daniel Kwame Agyepong, a native of Nkwatia-Kwahu, holds a Bachelor of Education (Physical Education) from the University of Education, Winneba, as well as a Teacher’s Certificate ‘A’ (3-Year Post Secondary), from Akrokerri College of Education.

He is currently the Patron and Financial Committee Member of the New Patriotic Party, and has served the NPP on several platforms, such as the NPP Eastern Region Monitoring and Evaluation Committee, Kwahu Block, (2016 Elections); Polling Station Executive, from 2009 to 2012; and the party’s Organizer, Accra Academy, from 1991 to 1993.

Mr Kwame Agyepong aside politucs is currently the Head of Physical Education Department at St. Peter’s Senior High School, Nkwatia-Kwahu, as well as the Head of Athletics Coach, Kwahu Zone, Ghana Education Service.

He was also the Head of Sports Department, Presbyterian University College, Ghana from 2008 to 2010 and the Deputy Sports Commissioner for Track and Field, World Scholar Athlete Games.

His desire is that the NPP should make positive impact in the lives of the people of Kwahu East. He is ready to facilitate the actualization of the goals of the NPP government, sustain interest among the Kwahu people and bring democracy through institutional capacity building and physical development to the door steps of people in the communities.

Daniel Bampoe, Abetifi