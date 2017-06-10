Akufo-Addo Will Fulfil His Promises – Veep Assures Muslims

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has assured the Muslim community that the New Patriotic Party government will fulfil the promises made to Ghanaians, especially the Muslim community, because President Akufo-Addo is a man of his word.

Speaking at the Bolga Central Mosque as part of the second phase of a nationwide Ramadan Tour, Dr. Bawumia recalled that he was in the region and the mosque last year to ask for their support in the run up to the elections, and it is only proper that he comes in person again to thank them for helping the NPP win.

He said: “We came here to the Bolga Central Mosque to break our fast and to pray, but fundamentally to say thank you to our brothers and sisters, our mothers and fathers, who helped us so much to elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP.”

“We are also extending the same thanks to all Ghanaians of all religions, but we’re here because it is the Ramadan time, and during the last Ramadan I was here to plead for support. Now that by the grace of Allah Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is President, we have to follow the same path that we followed to plead for that support to thank everybody wholeheartedly for their support,” he added.

Enumerating a number of promises made to Ghanaians by the NPP administration, including Free Senior High School education, restoration of Teaching and Nursing Training allowances, One Village-One-Dam, and One District One Dam, Dr. Bawumia assured that the President is a man of his word and would work assiduously to fulfil every pledge.

“Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is a man of his word. He is a man who keeps his promises. He is a man who has sympathy for the suffering of the Ghanaian masses. He said that if given the opportunity he would establish the Zongo Development Fund, to help the people in the Zongos, he has done exactly that. He has allocated Ghs219 million for the Zongo development fund, and the passage of the Zongo Development Fund law this year will make sure that every year, funds are allocated from the budget for this fund, and we will see a lot of development in the Zongos,” said Dr. Bawumia.

He commended the continuous peaceful co-existence of adherents of various religions, emphasising that it was a prerequisite for national development. He also asked for continued prayer and support to help the government deliver.

“We’re telling our people that they have given us a great task, and they should help us to execute that task. We cannot do it alone. Continue to pray for us, so that we can do it, because in whatever you do in life, God has to make it possible for you to do it that is why we continue praying.

“We have a lot to do. We want to make sure we create jobs for our youth. But we are asking for prayers. We are asking for peace in Ghana. We are asking for peace between all the religions, as we have continued to do. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is hard at work to deliver on the promises he has made,” he pointed out.

The second phase of his nationwide Ramadan tour will see him visit mosques and religious institutions in the Upper East, Northern and Brong Ahafo regions. He visited similar facilities in the Central, Western and Ashanti regions in the first phase of the tour last week.

He was accompanied by senior party and government officials including Upper East Regional Minister Hon Rockson Ayine Bukari; Hon Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Business Development; Hon Mustapha Ussif, Executive Director of the National Service Secretariat; Mr Kamal-Dean Abdulai, National Nasara Coordinator and Mr Awudulai Razak, former DCE for Kintampo North.

-Starrfmonline