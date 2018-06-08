Akufo-Addo Tours Western Region

President Akufo Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will on Friday, 8th June, 2018, embark on a 3-day tour of the Western Region.

This follows the completion of a similar tour undertaken in the Brong Ahafo Region by the President, from 18th May, 2018, to 20th May, 2018.

Day one of the President’s tour will see him cut the sod for the construction of the 24.3 kilometre Kojina-Chirano-Etwebo Akoti road. He will also launch the Ghana Agriculture Census. The President is also expected to meet with Chiefs from Sefwi-Wiawso, Bibiani, Anhwiaso, Bekwai, Juaboso, Bia East, Bia West, Beodi, Akontombra and Suaman.

On Saturday, 9th June, the President will cut the sod for the construction of the 30km road stretching from Asankragua to Fordjokrom; interact with Chiefs from Amenfi East, Amenfi Central, Aowin and Amenfi West; and end the day with a meeting with chiefs from Prestea Huni-Valley, Tarkwa Nsuem, Mpohor and Wassa East.

On the final day of his 3-day tour, the President will inspect ongoing construction works on the Sea Defense Wall at Dixcove; cut the sod for the construction of a 16km road from Kejibir to Mpohor at Mpohor; inspect the ongoing Port Expansion Project at Takoradi; and address a durbar of chiefs from Nzema East, Ellembelle, Jomoro, Ahanta West, Kwesimintsim, Efia, Takoradi, Sekondi, Essikado-Ketan and Shama at Agona Nkwanta.

The President will return to Accra later on Sunday, 10th June, 2018.