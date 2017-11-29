Akufo-Addo Takes On AU Over ‘Scandalous Abuses’ In Libya

President Nana Akuffo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not happy with recent news of slave auctions of Africans in Libya.

He described the situation as “gross and scandalous”.

Recent footages of maltreatment of African migrants in Lbya have stirred anger among many.

World leaders have condemned the development, which have been captured on videos gone viral.

Horrified United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for immediate investigation into the “slave trade”.

“I am horrified at news reports and video footage showing African migrants in Libya reportedly being sold as slaves,” the Portuguese stated.

Taking to Twitter over the issue, President Akufo-Addo said it is mockery to the “solidarity” of the African Union for such act to take place in Libya, a member state.

Meanwhile, government has sent a delegation to Libya to have some 168 Ghanaians brought back home after they were held in detention camps for various offences.

-3news