Akufo-Addo To Swear In Alan, Ofori-Atta, Others Today

President Akufo-Addo with Ken Ofori-Atta

President Akufo-Addo will today swear in the first batch of ministers-designate who have been cleared by Parliament following a successful vetting process.

The nominees who have been cleared include Alan Kyerematen, Minister-designate for Trade and Industry; the Finance minister-designate, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Defence Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul.

Others are National Security Minister-designate, Albert Kan-Dapaah; Attorney-General and Justice Minister-designate, Ms Gloria Akuffo and the Minister-designate for the Interior, Ambrose Dery.

The rest are Foreign Affairs Minister-designate, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and the Minister-designate for Local Government & Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama, Minister-designate for Education, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh aka Napo; Minister-designate for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu and Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

The approval of Senior Minister-designate Yaw Osafo Maafo and Energy minister-designate Boakye Agyarko, were for different reasons, delayed by the committee but subsequently cleared by the House. They are therefore expected to be sworn in with their colleagues today.

-Starrfmonline