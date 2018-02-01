Akufo-Addo Suspends Upper West Regional Minister

Sulemana Alhassan

President Nana Akufo-Addo has suspended the Upper West regional minister following reports of political vigilantism in the region.

Sulemana Alhassan is alleged to have instructed the release of some NPP thugs who were arrested after they attacked some officers of the Upper West National Disaster Management Organisation.

He has denied the allegation against him but that did not stop the president from cracking the whip.

In a desperate attempt to end the act of vigilantism in the country, the president has suspended Sulemana Alhassan from office.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Communications at the presidency Eugene Arhin, said Alhassan has been suspended with immediate effect pending the outcome of the investigations into the alleged attack.

-Myjoyonline