Akufo Addo Has Spoken For Us …Rawlings Declares

Former president John Kufuor in a pose with the bereaved family

Former president John Rawlings has indicated that President Akufo Addo’s apt description of departed coach Sam Arday is a befitting tribute to represent the three ex president-Rawlings, John Kuffour and John Mahama.

He told the bereaved family at his Ridge residence yesterday that there is no better way to describe the 1995 juvenile World Cup winning coach than how Nana Addo captured it.

“The president has spoken for us, he (Nana) knows well about people. Arday had a lifestyle which would have made him lived longer; he was such a disciplined man. He was such a special person, very affectionate and likeable.”

“We must take a cue from his qualities and learn from him. I think it is better for tributes to be read while one is alive,” said Rawlings when the Ardays called on him yesterday.

Nana tweeted after the coach’s death that “…saddened by the news of the death of Sam Arday. Undoubtedly, one of the most brilliant coaches Ghana has produced.”

The former Ghana leader advised the bereaved family to formally seek the president’s attention to give the deceased a befitting national burial.

Earlier, the family, in the company of Chief Larry Opare-Otoo, called on former president Kuffuor to formally and customarily announce and invite him for the funeral scheduled for April 7 at the forecourt of the State House in Accra.

The two ex statesmen sympathized with the bereaved family and promised to grace the ceremony if they are in town at the said date.

Coach Arday, until his death few weeks ago, was in charge of the West African Football Academy (WAFA) and has coached clubs as Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Okwawu United, the Black Stars etc.

He left behind two children- a boy and a girl. Burial takes place at the Osu Cemetery.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum