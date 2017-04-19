Akufo Addo On Right Track – IMANI

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Vice President of IMANI Ghana, Kofi Bentil has stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government is on the right track.

According to him, even though, the government in its first 100 days had been fraught with some security challenges, it has performed creditably in the policy think-tank’s assessment.

“Our view is that generally speaking, the government is on track. There are a number of things that we would have expected would have more effects, for instance reducing the cost of energy for the average person. But it is our view that, generally speaking, the government is on track,” he said in an interview with Adom News.

He continued: “There are certain things that have happened, for instance, security breaches which I think are important. But we must take them in context, we should not think that because of that particular occurrence the whole security system is in shambles. We think that if the government continues in this fashion, it is likely that it will achieve most of its promises.

“The 100 days is not enough time to judge anything. It is just enough time to give indicators. Indicators will just give you a certain sense of how well something is going to move, so based on that alone we can say that what we have seen is more positive and we think that if they continue like this they are likely to achieve most of their promises.”

That notwithstanding, he urged the President not to just focus on the promises they made to Ghanaians during electioneering.

-Adomonline