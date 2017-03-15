Akufo-Addo Releases List Of 54 More Ministers And Deputies

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo has released a list of 54 more ministers and deputies bringing the total number of ministerial appointees to a staggering 110.
The President first released 36 ministers, followed by 10 regional ministers and an additional 10 deputy regional ministers.
A statement released by the Presidency listed three deputies for ministries like Finance, Information, Local Government and Rural Development as well as Energy.
LIST OF NOMINEES FOR MINISTERS OF STATE & DEPUTY MINISTERS
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, submitted the names of 54 persons to Parliament for approval as Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers.
The names of the nominees for Ministers of State are as follows:
Minister of State, Office of the President – Public Procurement – Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo
Minister of State, Office of the President – Hon. Brian Acheampong
Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture – Dr. Nurah Gyeile
Minister of State, Ministry of Education – Tertiary Education – Prof. Kwesi Yankah
The names of the nominees for Deputy Ministers are as follows:
Ministry of Finance – Kwaku Kwarteng
– Abena Osei Asare
– Charles Adu Boahen
Ministry of Energy – Owuraku Aidoo
– Joseph Cudjoe
– Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams
Ministry of Local Gov’ment and Rural Dev’ ment: – Osei Bonsu Amoah
– Collins Ntim
– Kwasi Boateng Agyei
Ministry of Information – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah
– Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei
– Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto
Ministry of Agriculture – William Agyapong Quaitoo
– Dr Sagre Bambangi
– George Oduro
Ministry of Trade and Industry – Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah
– Robert Ahomka-Lindsey
Ministry of Roads and Highways – Kwabena Owusu Aduomi
– Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo
Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Benito Owusu Bio
– Barbara Oteng Gyasi
Ministry of Works and Housing – Freda Prempeh
– Eugene Antwi
Ministry of Education – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum
– Barbara Ayisi Acher
Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Godfred Dame
– Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka
Ministry of Health – Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
– Tina Mensah
Ministry of Railways Dev’ ment – Kwaku Agyenim Boateng
– Andy Appiah-Kubi
Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Reg’nal Integration – Mohammed Habbib Tijani
– Charles Owiredu
Ministry of Communications – George Andah
– Vincent Sowah Odotei
Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation – Patrick Boamah
– Michael Yaw Gyato
Ministry of Defence – Maj. Derrick Oduro
Ministry of The Interior – Henry Quartey
Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation – Patricia Appiagyei
Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Dev’ment – Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah
Ministry of Transport – Nii Kwartei Titus Glover
Ministry of Employment And Social Welfare – Bright Wireko Brobbey
Ministry of Fisheries And Aquaculture – Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe
Ministry of Aviation – Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah
Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs – Paul Essien
Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection – Gifty Twum Ampofo
Ministry of Youth And Sports – Pius Enam Hadzide
Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts And Culture – Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi
Ministry of Monitoring And Evaluation – William Kwasi Sabi
-Myjoyonline