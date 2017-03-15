Akufo-Addo Releases List Of 54 More Ministers And Deputies

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has released a list of 54 more ministers and deputies bringing the total number of ministerial appointees to a staggering 110.

The President first released 36 ministers, followed by 10 regional ministers and an additional 10 deputy regional ministers.

A statement released by the Presidency listed three deputies for ministries like Finance, Information, Local Government and Rural Development as well as Energy.

LIST OF NOMINEES FOR MINISTERS OF STATE & DEPUTY MINISTERS

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, submitted the names of 54 persons to Parliament for approval as Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers.

The names of the nominees for Ministers of State are as follows:

Minister of State, Office of the President – Public Procurement – Hon Sarah Adwoa Safo

Minister of State, Office of the President – Hon. Brian Acheampong

Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture – Dr. Nurah Gyeile

Minister of State, Ministry of Education – Tertiary Education – Prof. Kwesi Yankah

The names of the nominees for Deputy Ministers are as follows:

Ministry of Finance – Kwaku Kwarteng

– Abena Osei Asare

– Charles Adu Boahen

Ministry of Energy – Owuraku Aidoo

– Joseph Cudjoe

– Dr. Mohammed Amin Adams

Ministry of Local Gov’ment and Rural Dev’ ment: – Osei Bonsu Amoah

– Collins Ntim

– Kwasi Boateng Agyei

Ministry of Information – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

– Ama Dokuaa Asiamah Agyei

– Perry Curtis Kwabla Okudzeto

Ministry of Agriculture – William Agyapong Quaitoo

– Dr Sagre Bambangi

– George Oduro

Ministry of Trade and Industry – Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

– Robert Ahomka-Lindsey

Ministry of Roads and Highways – Kwabena Owusu Aduomi

– Anthony N-Yoh Puowele Karbo

Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources – Benito Owusu Bio

– Barbara Oteng Gyasi

Ministry of Works and Housing – Freda Prempeh

– Eugene Antwi

Ministry of Education – Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum

– Barbara Ayisi Acher

Office of Attorney General and Ministry of Justice – Godfred Dame

– Joseph Dinkiok Kpemka

Ministry of Health – Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu

– Tina Mensah

Ministry of Railways Dev’ ment – Kwaku Agyenim Boateng

– Andy Appiah-Kubi

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Reg’nal Integration – Mohammed Habbib Tijani

– Charles Owiredu

Ministry of Communications – George Andah

– Vincent Sowah Odotei

Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation – Patrick Boamah

– Michael Yaw Gyato

Ministry of Defence – Maj. Derrick Oduro

Ministry of The Interior – Henry Quartey

Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation – Patricia Appiagyei

Ministry of Regional Reorganisation and Dev’ment – Martin Agyei-Mensah Korsah

Ministry of Transport – Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Ministry of Employment And Social Welfare – Bright Wireko Brobbey

Ministry of Fisheries And Aquaculture – Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe

Ministry of Aviation – Kwabena O. Darko-Mensah

Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs – Paul Essien

Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection – Gifty Twum Ampofo

Ministry of Youth And Sports – Pius Enam Hadzide

Ministry of Tourism, Creative Arts And Culture – Dr Ziblim Barri Iddi

Ministry of Monitoring And Evaluation – William Kwasi Sabi

-Myjoyonline