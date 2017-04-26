Akufo-Addo Releases List Of 212 MMDCE Nominees

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has named 212 persons to fill the Chief Executive position of the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) across the country.

This comes months after the President appointed the Chief Executives for the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), Tamale Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

The four Mayors of the largest cities in the country were approved unanimously by their Assembly Members.

Local Government Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama who made the disclosure appealed to supporters of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to back the nominees.

Below is the list of nominees:

-Myjoyonline