Akufo-Addo Refers Petition Against EC Chair To CJ

Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has today, Wednesday July 26, 2017, referred the petition seeking to impeach the chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei to the Chief Justice.

Some faceless staff of the Election Management Body have petitioned President Akufo-Addo to impeach Mrs. Osei over misconduct and abuse of office.

“Whilst the President was out of the country, the office of the President received a petition, initially undated and unsigned, against the Chairperson of the EC. Subsequently, counsel, Maxwell Opoku Agyemang, Esq., by letter dated 20th July, 2017, wrote to the office of the President setting out the names of the petitioners and the date of the petition,” a statement from the presidency signed by Director of Communications Eugene Arhin said.

Pursuant to the terms of Article 146(3), President Akufo-Addo has, thus, referred the petition to the Chief Justice for resolution, in accordance with the provisions of Article 146(3), the statement added.

The chairperson of the commission Charlotte Osei and two of her deputies; Georgina Opoku Amankwaa and Amadu Sulley have been embroiled in a public spat with each corner throwing allegations through the media.

While the deputies accuse their leader of incompetence and managerial ineptitude, she, on the other hand, has fingered the duo in financial malfeasance at the commission.

The wrangling came on the back of a faceless petition sent to the Presidency, through a lawyer, by some staff of the commission who are seeking the removal of Mrs. Osei from office.