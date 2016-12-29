Akufo-Addo Receives Preliminary Transition Report

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo

President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo, has been handed an interim report from his team on the transition, covering national security and the economy.

Nana Akufo-Addo is expected to receive a full report before January 7, the day of his inauguration as President of the country.

The spokesperson for the team, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, told the media, the interim report covers the essential information the New Patriotic Party (NPP) transition team has gathered from key ministries.

“The interim report that we have provided for the president-elect essentially cover the basic bits of information we have received currently and most importantly some national security briefings between himself and his representative on the team responsible for national security, Mr.Albert Kan Dapaah. But the detailed interim report is what you just saw us meeting about which will be submitted to him before the inauguration day,” he added.

More hand over notes presented Government’s side of the transition team a few weeks ago presented all but one of the hand over notes to the incoming administration as required by the Presidential Transition Act 2012 (Act 845).

Nana Akufo-Addo’s representative on the transition, Yaw Osafo Marfo, acknowledged receipt of the notes at a press briefing, with the exception of notes on the office of government machinery.

By the provisions of the Presidential Transition Act, the transition team was to make comprehensive arrangements to regulate the transfer of political power following a Presidential election.

The law provides for the establishment of three specific committees; the inauguration sub-committee, the government machinery sub-committee and the presidency sub-committee and any other committees the transition team considers relevant for the performance of its functions.

-Myjoyonline