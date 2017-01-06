Akufo-Addo Receives Commendation From Alma Mater

President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo

The Lancing College in the United Kingdom, has congratulated President-elect Nana Akufo-Addo following his win in Ghana’s general elections to become the fifth President of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Nana Akufo-Addo, who was affectionately referred to as Billy is a product of the College. He began his study at the institution in 1957 after which he proceeded to New College, Oxford to study Philosophy, Politics and Economics and ultimately returned in 1962 to Ghana to teach at the Accra Academy.

Owing to his excellent performance at the college, his is still remembered by his former colleagues OL’s Julian Reindorp (1958 -1962), Simon Watson (1957 -1963 and Ian Lewty (1957-1962) as an outstanding sportsman, ‘a talented all-rounder’ as well as a gifted debater who stimulated many political discussions. Former mates of the President-elect OL Julian Reindorp (1958 -1962), Simon Watson (1957 -1963 and Ian Lewty (1957-1962).

Nana Akufo-Addo (center) in his Fifth Form Classics class at Lancing

Despite the initial skepticism from the rest of the house as they had never met anyone from Ghana before, Akufo-Addo before long became very popular as he excelled in his endeavors leaving great memories in the minds of his colleagues including His Professor John Dancy.

The institution commended the President-elect and are expectant that he delivers during his term in office

-GhanaWeb