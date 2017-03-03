Akufo-Addo Nominates Deputy Regional Ministers

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has presented to parliament a list of 10 deputy regional ministers to be vetted by the Appointments Committee.

The names include Elizabeth Sackey nominated as the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister while immediate past MP for Oforikrom, Elizabeth Agyemang, has been nominated Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister.

Bunkpurugu MP Solomon Boar has been nominated as deputy Northern regional minister. The others include

Amidu Issahaku – Upper West

Adongo Fusieni – Upper East

Evans Opoku – Brong Ahafo

Joseph Tetteh – Eastern Region

Eugenia Gifty Kusi – Western region

Thomas Agyei Baffour – Central Region

Maxwell Blagogee -Volta region

The Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye who read out the list in Parliament Friday conveyed the President’s call to the House to expedite approval of his nominations to help him set up his government.

Parliament is expected to announce a date for the vetting of these nominees by its Appointments Committee.

-Myjoyonline