Akufo-Addo Listed Among Top 20 Of World’s 100 Most Influential People In Digital Government

The 2018 list of the world’s 100 most influential people in digital government has placed President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo among the first 20 names.

The 2018 list is the first of its kind to show the international spread of the field and includes individuals from every continent.

Nominations were drawn from over 100 expert contributors to make the list, including digital government experts, academics and public servants.

“While the list includes well-known leaders, whose every blog post finds a global readership, we have also attempted to highlight the unsung heroes who are quietly and tenaciously updating the machinery of government. The first selection was generated by peer and expert nominations and the final selection has been reviewed by independent experts around the world, “Apolitical Group Ltd, compilers of the list, said on their website.

President Akufo-Addo was listed among the notable persons like Park Won-soon, Mayor, Seoul; Pia Andrews, Service Integration Lead in New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs; Ravi Shankar Prasad, Minister for Electronics and IT and Minister for Law and Justice in India and Tim Berners-Lee, President of the Open Data Institute and Founder of the World Wide Web.

The list highlights the importance of digital technologies in transforming every aspect of the human life and in governments.

“In every country and at every level of government, public servants and ministers are having to work out how to reform and reimagine government for the digital era. Bringing transformative digital technologies to one of our largest, most complex sectors is difficult work and the people leading this transformation are often as visionary, imaginative and determined as the tech entrepreneurs the media love to celebrate,” Apolitical explained the rationale behind the compilations.

