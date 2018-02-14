Akufo-Addo Leaves For Nigeria

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has left Accra for Sokoto, Nigeria, where he will be a guest at the International Conference on Transformative Governance in Africa.

The invitation was extended to Ghana’s leader by the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Most Reverend Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah.

The president will be out in Nigeria for two days.

A statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, on Wednesday said the president will return to Ghana on Thursday.

“President Akufo-Addo will deliver the keynote address at the Conference, on the theme, ‘How to make Democracy work for Africa’.”

In the absence of President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia shall act in his stead in accordance with Article 60(8) of the 1992 Constitution.

-3news