Akufo-Addo Leaves For AU Summit In Ethiopia

President Akufo-Addo will today, Friday January 27, attend the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) scheduled for the 30th and 31st January in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This will be Nana Akufo-Addo’s second trip outside the country since his inauguration.

His first trip was to Bamako, Mali, where he attended the 27th African-France Summit.

The summit, held on January 14 2017, saw heads of state from various African countries commit to ensuring that economic growth in their respective countries lead to a more “inclusive economy”, which will create jobs for the youth, a resolution which was in line with the framework of the International Sustainable Development Agenda .

-Starrfmonline