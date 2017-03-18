Akufo-Addo Justifies 110 Ministers

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reacted to the brouhaha that has greeted the appointment of 110 ministers and deputy ministers, justifying the move as critical to the effective execution of his policies and programmes.

According to the president, the furor over the number of ministers and their deputies would mean nothing when they help in the revival of the ailing economy.

Responding to criticisms over the size of his government, the president said the current challenges of the country demand the numbers to help him bring the country back on track.

“These are the background and the circumstances that were facing my government and the people of Ghana, hence we need a new paradigm shift to solve the problems,” he stated.

In an interview with Ghana Television (GTV), President Akufo-Addo said that his administration would be justified by the end results.

“We have a problem and what is the best way? It is better to have men and women capable of serving the nation’s interests and to work to grow the economy… If I succeed, you will soon find out that the brouhaha is nothing compared to the success.

“I don’t believe that any government in the Fourth Republic has inherited the challenges that my government has inherited,” the president stated.

“We are talking about a country with a 74 percent GDP-to-debt ratio, a GH¢2.4 billion debt overhang in the energy sector, persistent decline in growth rate, lowest rate of 2.6 percent growth in the agriculture sector over the past 20 years, widespread unemployment, the major issue of corruption and the persistent leakage of revenue in our system,” he explained.

He, therefore, argued that considering the “huge challenges” confronting his government, he needs all hands on deck where necessary.

“We need the cooperation of my party and my country that will allow me to deal with all these issues; and already the signs are that this government, in spite of these huge challenges, has begun to put some order in the circumstances of our country,” he pointed out.

Nana Akufo-Addo parried the public attacks on his government, saying that the problems facing the country call for more men to fix them.

