Akufo-Addo Forming ‘Most Excellent Cabinet’ – Prof Adei

Prof Stephen Adei

Nana Akufo-Addo, it seems, is putting together one of the “most excellent” cabinets in Ghana’s political history, leadership expert Prof Stephen Adei has said.

The former rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) said on Tuesday, 3 January that the president-elect, as an individual, can make a difference in Ghana’s leadership annals through his character and competence but will also need the support of a quality team, which, in Prof Adei’s view, Mr Akufo-Addo seems to be putting together.

“…The one person, in this case Nana Akufo-Addo makes a difference but also the team he puts in place – and it seems he is on his way to put in place one of the most excellent cabinets Ghana has ever had from the little names which have been dropped here and there. We await the full list,” he told Nhyira Addo on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Tuesday.

For instance, Prof Boateng said: “When I heard yesterday the mentioning of the name of Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng as the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, this morning my wife and I, in our devotion, said: ‘Thank God for his appointment.’ …I’m not going to get anything from Kwabena but I know Kwabena is not going there to take bribe.”

Apart from the renowned heart surgeon, Nana Akufo-Addo, who will be sworn in on 7 January, has hinted at appointing Mr Alan Kyerematen, his contender during the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary, as his Minister of Trade and Industry; Kwadaso MP Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto for the Ministry of Food and Agriculture; and Mr Isaac Asiamah for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Some sources also say former MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon Frema Opare has been tipped by Mr Akufo-Addo to become the first female Chief of Staff in the country’s history.

-Classfmonline