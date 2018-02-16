Akufo-Addo Congratulates SA’s New President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated South Africa’s new President, Cyril Ramaphosa.

He said Ramaphosa’s election is “well-deserved” and “a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in you by the Members of the Parliament of South Africa, and by your great party, the African National Congress (ANC).”

Akufo-Addo said he was hopeful of a close working relationship with Cyril Ramaphosa to “improve the living conditions of our two peoples, and advance their mutual interests, and the wider interests of the African peoples.”

Ramaphosa was elected president of South Africa on Thursday following the resignation of Jacob Zuma on Wednesday night.

Ramaphosa was in 2017 elected president of the ANC when pressure mounted on Zuma to step down.

Read Akufo-Addo’s statement below:

CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE TO PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA

The Ghanaian people and I congratulate you warmly on your election, by the South African Parliament, on Thursday, 15th February, 2018, and your subsequent swearing-in as the new President of the Republic of South Africa.

It is well-deserved, and a vindication of the trust and confidence reposed in you by the Members of the Parliament of South Africa, and by your great party, the African National Congress (ANC).

Your predecessor, His Excellency Jacob Zuma, is also to be commended for his patriotism and statesmanship in resigning his high office, to satisfy the demands of the South African people. I wish him the very best in his future endeavours.

Hopefully, South Africa, under your leadership, will succeed in overcoming her recent challenges, and reinforce her position as a champion of progress and prosperity on the African continent. A strong, united, prospering South Africa is a great force for progress in Africa.

The relations between Ghana and South Africa are firmly rooted in the common struggle of our two peoples for the liberation of our continent from foreign control, and also in our shared commitment to the building of the new Africa on principles of democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law.

I look forward to working closely with you to improve the living conditions of our two peoples, and advance their mutual interests, and the wider interests of the African peoples.

Warm congratulations, once again, to you Mr. President, and to the good people of South Africa. Best wishes to you, and to the continued success of South Africa.

-Citifmonline