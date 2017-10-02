Akufo-Addo Congratulates Kufour On Receipt Of Freedom Medal

President Akufo-Addo and Former President John Kufour

President Akufo-Addo has extolled former President John Kufour on his receipt of the Wilberforce World Freedom medal for promoting democracy in Ghana.

Kufour received the award over the weekend as part of the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Summit, taking place at Hull University.

In a statement congratulating the former president, Akufo-Addo said, “On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I congratulate my former boss, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic, on his receipt of the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Medal from the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute.

“The award is in recognition of his “huge contribution to really putting Ghana on the map, politically and socially”, and also “raising its profile as a centre of democracy and good governance.

“The Ghanaian people acknowledge with gratitude the honour that has been done them by this award, and congratulate former President J.A. Kufuor on this well-deserved recognition. “

The Wilberforce World Freedom Summit is hosted and organised by the University of Hull’s Wilberforce Institute for the study of Slavery and Emancipation under the theme: Eradicating Contemporary Slavery.

Proceedings focus on contemporary slavery in its many different forms in the UK and around the world and also address policies designed to bring about its eventual eradication.

Commonwealth Secretary-General the Rt. Hon. Baroness Scotland, the UK’s Independent Slavery Commissioner, Kevin Hyland OBE, and Humberside’s newly-appointed Chief Constable Lee Freeman are among a host of high-level speakers.

Other key speakers include Aidan McQuade, Director of anti-slavery campaign Chief Executive of the Freedom Fund – the ﬁrst private sector founder of anti-slavery initiatives – and Sir Peter Fahy, Chief Executive of children’s charity Retrak and former Chief Constable of Greater Manchester.

-Starrfmonline