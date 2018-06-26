Akuapem-Mampong Residents Get Water

Dennis Miracle Aboagye and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah opening one of the taps as the residents look on

A community water system project initiative by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to provide potable water to every community in the country has started yielding results.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Akuapem North, Dennis Miracle Aboagye, and Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah, Deputy Minister of Information, commissioned one of the water system projects for the residents of Akuapem-Mampong, who are among the first communities to benefit from the initiative.

Mr Aboagye disclosed that the objective of the initiative is to bring potable water close to the community and to ease the burden on residents, who would have to walk long distances to riversides only to bring home contaminated water.

“Easy access to potable water is part of our solution to reducing water-related health conditions, as well as boost education at the basic level as our children no longer have to walk long distances to fetch water when they are supposed to be in class and even get to class too tired to study,” he stated.

On her part, Madam Dokua pointed that the project is aimed at building 32 water systems before the end of the first tenure of the NPP government.

“This is the first and we have three more to follow before end of this year,” she revealed.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Mampong