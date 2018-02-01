AKROSEC Denies Sexual Harassment Claim

Lawrence Akpatsu, Headmaster of Akro Senior High Technical School (AKROSEC) in the Odumase-Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, has debunked allegations of sexual harassment leveled against some male teachers by the students.

The SRC, in a petition to the Ghana Education Service (GES) last week, bemoaned sexual harassment by some teachers, which they claimed is negatively affecting academic performance.

The students therefore called on the authorities to specifically transfer Evelyn Brako, Biology teacher, Prosper Atidja, Justice Akor, Anaglate Emphson, Edem Atsoribo, Emmanuenl Koranteng, Rev Francis Adamsi, Chaplain, Sir George, William Sackitey, Andrews Teye, Isaac Koduah and Francis Agor.

However, the headmaster, who assumed office six months ago, said on radio in Somanya that he also heard of rumours, but no report has been made to him.

Mr Akpatsu said the management would convene a meeting to discuss the issue.

“I have been in this office for only six months and I have heard rumors about such sexual relationship between teachers and students.”

“Although I asked affected students to provide evidence to me, they failed to do so.

“I have always encouraged students to bring evidence but I have not received anything. The rumors keep coming but without evidence and it’s very difficult for me to know where to start from.”

“If a student accuses a teacher and she is able to mention his name, that is where I can set up a committee to investigate such an issue, but if they make general allegations with no evidence, then it would be very difficult,” he reiterated.

In the petition by the SRC, the students claimed that “some of the teachers engage in sexual relationships with the students and when students fail to accept their proposal, they (teachers) always find fault with them and punish them in class.

“The students find it difficult to concentrate when these teachers come to class.”

“These teachers hate to see the female students mingling with male students,” they claimed further.

“We, the student body, recommend that these teachers be transferred from the school so the students can have the peace of mind to study.”

They claimed the teachers had hijacked the suggestion box meant for expressing grievances of students to the authorities.

The students also bemoaned the maltreatment of final-year students by some teachers, saying “this is also affecting them academically because they are missing classes and they have a few months to write WASSCE.”

From Daniel Bampoe, Oduamse – Krobo