Akrofonso Chief Wins Ashanti’s Council Of State Slot

Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong

Chief of Agona Akrofonso, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, was yesterday elected the Ashanti Regional representative on the Council of State.

Sixty delegates drawn from 30 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) cast their ballot.

The traditional ruler, who is also a nurse, polled 45 votes out of the 60 valid votes to beat Otumfuo’s Mawerehene, Baafour Ossei Hyeamann Brantuo VI and the others.

The Mawerehene, who received the backing three other candidates, managed to secure paltry five votes.

Robert Owusu Amankwah, former Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), polled 10 votes in the election supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

In a brief speech after his triumph, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, pledged to support President Akufo-Addo to implement the One-district, One-factory policy and work in the interest of the region.

According to chief, he has a team of investors that has plans to set up businesses that would create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth to boost Ghana’s economy.

There were wild jubilations at the Regional Coordinating Council Conference Room and beyond immediately after the EC’s Director of Elections, Samuel Tettey, announced the results after 1:00 pm.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi