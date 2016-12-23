Akrobeto Stars in ‘Kurom Aye De’ Video

Akrobeto and Perpetual

Popular actor Akwasi Boadu, known popularly as Akrobeto, became a cause of vehicular and human traffic at several locations in Accra, including Bukom, Mokola and the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, when he visited the localities with a film crew to cast in the ‘Kurom Aye De’ music video belonging to Perpetual Didier.

Akrobeto himself featured in the ‘Kurom Aye De’ song and it made sense that he travelled all the way from Kumasi to Accra to cast in the music video which promises to be a very interesting one.

‘Kurom Aye De’, a fast-paced, danceable highlife tune, has become the newest banger in town and making waves across the country.

It is an easy to sing-along song produced by Cha-Jay.

Perpetual has also released the song ‘Kurom Aye De’ as the lead track on her latest album entitled ‘Kurom Aye De’ and will soon be touring the various regions for sales and promotion.