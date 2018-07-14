Akpaloo Fights For Blay Over Buses

Kofi Akpaloo

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo, has insisted that the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has not erred in any way for purchasing buses for his party.

According to him, Mr. Blay used legal means to secure the support of a credible financial institution to purchase 275 buses which are supposed to be dispatched to the various NPP constituencies.

He has consequently warned the largest opposition political party in the country, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to stop their ugly noises and propaganda and leave the NPP chairman alone.

Besides, the LPG leader has cautioned other people that have launched scathing attacks on the NPP chairman to stop their hypocritical and appalling attitude.

According to him, when the NDC was in political power for eight years, it managed to purchase Mahindra vehicles for its members across the 275 constituencies in the country. He said nobody in the country saw anything wrong with that, saying he was surprised at the attacks on Mr. Blay.

“Where were the petitioners and the chiefs that are attacking Mr. Blay now when the NDC bought the Mahindra vehicles? The hypocrisy on the part of some Ghanaians must stop,” he said furiously.

He stated that Mr. Blay is an astute legal practitioner and a businessman hence he is well-off, adding that the NPP chieftain also used legal means to purchase the buses.

He explained that the buses would be put into commercial use and generate income to resource and improve the lives of the NPP executives at the various constituencies.

Akpaloo said the buses would help prevent situations where party executives in the constituencies usually disturb their members of Parliament (MPs) for cash, stressing that Mr. Blay had taken a wise decision so he must be applauded.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi