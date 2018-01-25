 Akowuah Wants Medeama U-Turn

Malik Akowuah

Hearts of Oak midfielder Malik Akowuah has submitted a transfer request as he eyes a sensational return to Medeama, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively reveal.

Akowuah, who joined the Phobians after a protracted dispute from Medeama in 2016, wants to return to Tarkwa.

The 27-year is believed to be unhappy at the club after clashing with Scottish coach Frank Elliot Nuttal.

Ghana’s leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can reveal that the former Ashantigold combative enforcer is seeking the termination of his contact to pave way for him to stage a remarkable return to Medeama.

Akowuah is yet to really spark for the former African champions since he joined amid growing criticism over his recent form.

And it appears he has had enough of the backlash as he pushes for a transfer to another club.

Top sources to the player have hinted GHANAsoccernet that the midfielder is angling for a move away from the club, just two weeks before the start of the new season.

He was an unused substitute as Hearts of Oak lost 2-1 to Dreams FC in the finals of the 2018 G8 on Sunday.