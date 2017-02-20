Akosua Agyapong, Others Fight Over GHAMRO Cash

Akosua Agyapong, Kojo Antwi

Akosua Agyapong has called for the suspension of the upcoming Ghana Music Right Organisation (GHAMRO) elections of board members until royalties are paid to them (members).

She also called on the GHAMRO board, led by Kojo Antwi, to render accounts of their stewardship to the members; else she would go to court to seek redress.

Akosua Agyapong alleged that the Kojo Antwi-led administration has failed to render account of royalties collected for public performances of members’ works, levies on blank CDs and other funds belonging to songwriters and other right owners.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s meeting in Accra which attracted a large number of musicians and music publishers, the ‘Frema’ hitmaker alleged that the board members of GHAMRO have changed the constitution of GHAMRO from two years to four years term of office without the approval from the entire members of the society.

She explained that during the previous administration led by Carlos Sakyi, some members of the current board moved from one radio station to another, calling for accountability and probity.

“So why are they now describing our calls for probe and accountability as fruitless and loud noise when they too are in power?” she asked.

According to her, “The sad news is that musicians have no idea what they are due, what is in the coffers for them. Nobody knows how much and how those moneys collected from music users have been disbursed.”

Akosua Agyapong added that GHAMRO members don’t even know how much is being paid to board members as allowances, among others.

The highlife musician, however, called for reforms into the operations of GHAMRO, adding that there are no transparency, accountability and equitable distribution of royalties to the rights owners.

By George Clifford Owusu