Akosua Adjepong Faces Trial

An Accra circuit court has set December 3 and 4, 2017 to commence trial proceedings against celebrated Ghanaian musician Akosua Adjepong, who has been fingered in an alleged fraudulent deal.

She was dragged before the court for defrauding one Jonas Asamoah an amount of GH¢160,000 and a Toyota RAV 4 valued at GH¢100,000.

Akosua Adjepong, together with her ‘brother,’ Frank Agyemang Badu alias Killer Boss, a building contractor, is facing conspiracy to commit crime, and fraudulent transaction of land charges. They both pleaded not guilty

The two have been granted bail in the sum of GH¢160,000 with three sureties – one of who must be a civil or public servant earning not less than GH¢2,000 a month.

The prosecution, led by ASP Agnes Boafo, told the court that the police were ready to move the case for trial.

She however, prayed the court to give them (police) a short time to put things together.

The court, presided over by Priscilla Dapaa Mireku, granted the prosecutor’s plea and adjourned the case to December 4, 5 and 11, 2017 for the trial.

She however, asked the prosecution to furnish the defence lawyers with all the documents and materials they intend to rely on for the trial.

Akosua Adjepong and her accomplice are before the court for allegedly selling a parcel of land to the complainant, knowing that the said land did not belong to them.

They reportedly swindled Mr Jonas Asamoah and gave him fake documents for the piece of land opposite the West Hills Mall.

After he had made the payments, Akosua and her accomplice then furnished him (complainant) with land documents which were in the name of one Dora Amosi Okyere and not Frank Agyemang Asare as the complainant was made to believe.

Mr Jonas Asamoah, having made payment for the land, went to begin working on it but was confronted by one Jonathan Asante who claimed ownership of the land and had the original documents.

Mr Jonas Asamoah then tried to locate Akosua Adjepong and her accomplice to retrieve his money but to no avail.

The complainant reported the case to the police and the two accused persons were arrested but granted police enquiry bail to produce Dora Amosi Okyere – the woman whose name was on the land documents.

The two however, failed to report to the police but the Toyota RAV 4 vehicle had since been given to the police by Frank Agyemang Badu’s uncle.

