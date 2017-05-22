Akosa Is Not Chief – Kwahu Queen Mother Says

The queen mother and elders of Abene addressing the media. From left: The queen mother, Adehyehene and Krontihene

Nana Adwoa Gyamfua III, the paramount queen mother of the Kwahu Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, has stated categorically that they (Kwahuman) will never allow Professor Agyemang Badu Akosa – a onetime presidential hopeful of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) – to become the paramount chief of Kwahuman because is not a royal of the area.

Nana Gyamfua, at a press conference at Kwahu-Abene on Saturday in reaction to Prof. Akosa‘s media briefing in Accra that she was behind his installation, described Professor Badu Akosa as a fake person and a fake chief, and asked the general public not to recognize him as Kwahuman paramount chief.

The queen mother further warned Prof. Akosa to stop parading himself as the paramount chief of Kwahuman because he is not a royal of Kwahu and has not been traditionally installed as such.

Prof Akosa, former Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), was on May 4 allegedly installed with the stool name, Daasebre Mampong Adjei II as the chief of Kwahu-Abene.

After his installation, there has been tension at Kwahu-Abene, which is the royal seat of the Kwahuman Traditional Area as the Traditional Council is against his installation.

Nana Kesse Odoten III, chief of the royal family (Adehyehene) at the press briefing, said the Traditional Council was yet to comprehend why Nana Adare Frempong, Werempehene of Abene, thought he could unilaterally nominate, approve, elect and enstool Prof. Akosa as the Omanhene without their knowledge.

According to the Adehyehene, Werepehene’s secret action was not only against tradition and their customary law regarding the election of a paramount chief, but it’s also unconstitutional, a blatant misconduct and breach of faith and trust reposed in Nana Adare Frempong, as Werepehene and accredited member of the Abene Council.

“It’s not only sad but incredible, as to how Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa, in spite of his academic achievements, professional and social standing, could naively and illegally have wool pulled into his eyes, by a crafty old man and his bunch of troublemakers……..” he underscored.

The Adehyehene added that “Prof. Akosa, who claims to be a royalist, does not even appear to know the traditional and customary procedures for the installation of a Kwahumanhene.

The Krontihene of Abene, Nana Sempe Owiredu III, also said that the Professor was enstooled as paramount chief in a wrongful manner because he and his seven kingmakers were not part of the practice and so it cannot be the accepted norm.

Nana Owiredu noted that the Kwahu Traditional Council doesn’t know anybody or have an institution called “Abene-Kwahu Council of State Elders” whose secretary is B.A Akyeampong, adding that they only know Mr. Acheampong, a ligitant lawyer, based at Nkawkaw who has been parading the courts in the region.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu-Abene