Akosa Gets Rival Chief

The Kwahu Traditional Area now has a new chief, Daasebre Akuamoah Kwasi Agyapong III. His installment has been endorsed by the queen mother, Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III.

The development is the culmination of a long feud in which a one-time Director-General of the Ghana Health Service and renowned pathologist, Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa, had earlier been enstooled Kwahumanhene which was rejected by the kingmakers.

The installation of the new chief was not without drama.

The queen mother had earlier rejected the process, claiming that she was not informed of Saturday’s traditional procedure.

However, she later reportedly backed down after consultations with the kingmakers, leading to a consensus to have Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong – who now succeeds the departed Daasebere Akumoah Boateng – installed, leaving Prof. Akosa in the lurch.

Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III, who granted an interview to DAILY GUIDE Saturday afternoon, said, “I have not installed any chief and I have not asked anyone to install a chief on my behalf. Those who went and installed him are doing so on their own accord because per our tradition and customs, they are not supposed to be the rightful persons to carry out such an exercise. As far as I am concerned, the stool still remains vacant because we have not installed any chief,” she rebuffed.

She said her outfit would do everything possible to destool the new chief, but at the close of Saturday, at an emergency meeting held by the Traditional Council members, including Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III herself, accepted the candidate and blessed him as the new chief for the paramountcy, with the intervention of a top politician.

The new Kwahumanhene, Daasebre Akuamoah Kwasi Agyapong, is known in private life as Eugene Kwasi Asante Boadi, holder of MBA, Finance and Investment Banking from Lincoln University, California, USA.

Daasebre, who is yet to be outdoored, had his BSc Administration (Accounting Option) from the University of Ghana and is a member of the Association of Chartered Accountants (ACCA) UK.

He is awaiting certification from the Institute of Project Management, Professional (PMP).

The installation of Daasebre Akuamoah Kwasi Agyapong was preceded by the traditional procedures by the kingmakers of Abene on Saturday at 5.45 am.

Prof Akosa was on 4th May installed the chief of Kwahu-Abene with the stool name Daasebre Mampong Adjei II, but his fate is now undeterminable.

The queen mother’s eventual acquiescence has closed the chapter on the rather bumpy road to the installation of a Kwahumanhene, although Prof Akosa is set to rock the boat with his rejection of the new Chief.

Nana Adwoa Gyamfuah III had warned Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa to stop parading himself as the paramount chief of Kwahu because he is not a royal of Kwahu and has not been traditional and customarily installed.

There were 15 contestants for the Kwahu-Abene Stool, but after several consultations, two nominees were selected; and the banker eventually overshadowed the rest.

In the ensuing days, it would be seen whether the end of the confusion surrounding the installation of a new Kwahumanhene has been reached, especially with Prof Akosa’s faction not in agreement with the choice of the banker.

From Daniel Bampoe, Kwahu-Abene