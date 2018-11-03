Akonnor Shares Africa Dream

C.K Akonnor

Asante Kotoko coach, C.K Akonnor believes it would be unrealistic to win the CAF Confederation Cup in his first season at the club as they prepare to partake in the 2018-19 edition of the competition.

The Porcupine Warriors coach says reaching the group stage would be a good finish for his side.

The 44-year-old has been tasked with winning either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup following the completion of a three-year contract with the Kumasi-based side.

“I believe reaching the group stages this season will be very important for us. I’m still preparing a new team and hopes things go as planned,” Akonnor told Nhyira FM.

“I was tasked to win either the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup in the shortest possible time but I believe that will be achievable in my last year since I signed a three-year contract.

“A lot of new players have joined and it won’t be realistic to achieve such targets in the first season so if we are able to qualify to the group stage, that will be good news for us,” he added.

Akonnor also explained why midfielder, Stephen Nyarko and other players weren’t named in the 26-man squad submitted to CAF for the Confederation Cup.

“For Nyarko, it was purely technical. He had to sign a contract extension which would’ve made him eligible for registration but that could not happen,” he said.

“As for the other players, the technical team decided and agreed on who can help at this point. We did the best of selections and hope to be ready for the competition,” he added.