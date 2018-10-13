Akonnor Fails First Test

CK Akonnor

Asante Kotoko new coach, CK Akonnor, yesterday surrendered to a 0-3 thumping by the Black Stars in Kumasi.

Smallish striker, Abdul Majeed Waris, opened the scoring for the Kwasi Appiah men with a brilliant strike to beat goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim, while substitute Emmanuel Boateng doubled the lead.

Newcastle man, Christian Atsu, cushioned the lead after the break.

The Stars dominated play in all departments with Kotoko Burkinabe striker, Sonnye Yaccouba, standing out as the most promising.

It was coach Akonnor’s first major task since assuming duty as the club’s head trainer, taking over from Paa Kwesi Fabin.

The special friendly, replaced the Ghana-Sierra Leon AFCON qualifier which was cancelled at the eleventh hour due to FIFA ban of the latter (Sierra Leon).