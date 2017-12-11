Akatsi: Suspected robber killed by police in gun battle

Police in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region have shot dead a suspected armed robber after a fierce gun battle at Kotomensahkope junction near Akatsi.

The deceased, according to the Akatsi District Police Commander, Supt. Bismark Agyapong, was part of a group who at dawn of Sunday, lurked in the bush to attack unsuspecting commuters.

He said the Police upon a tip-off, pursued them, with one of them, Eji Ogu Chijioke arrested, whilst the others fled into the bush.

Few moments after the first encounter when the officers had recoiled, the “unsuccessful” robbers returned to the scene to apparently meet their ultimate goal for the dawn.

Unfortunately, lack eluded them and they encountered a Police Patrol Team. The robbers after sensing danger, engaged the Police in a fierce gun battle.

The Police also returned fire, leading to the death of one.

Some items found on them during the operation included empty shells of AK47 ammunition, a wood designed in a form of AK4, and a black sack designed like a Police Reflector.

Supt. Bismarck Agyapong told Citi News that preliminary investigations were conducted, and it was revealed that, the suspects numbering four, were made up of three Nigerians and a Ghanaian residing in Aflao and only moved to the Akatsi Road to rob commuters.

He said a man-hunt has since been launched to apprehend the remaining two who are at large. He also urged the public to volunteer information to help the police arrest the suspects.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of St Paul’s Hospital in Akatsi. He is yet to be identified.

