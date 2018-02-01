Akatsi South Chiefs Call For Audit Over GH¢4m Debt

Dr. Archibald Letsa

Chiefs in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region have expressed concern over the huge debts of the assembly.

To this end, the chiefs, led by the Paramount Chief of the Avenor Traditional Area, has appealed to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa and the government to, as a matter of urgency, conduct an audit into the activities of the previous managers of the Akatsi South Assembly that left behind a whopping GH¢4 million as debt.”

“Investigations should be conducted and those found culpable should be dealt with to serve as a deterrent.”

The chiefs, who were endorsed by their Paramount chief, Togbe Dorglo Anumah VI, made the appeal when they paid a courtesy call on the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Letsa and his deputy, Maxwell Blagogee.

The delegation, which represented over 500 communities of the Avenor Traditional Area, which makes up the Akatsi South District, was led by the Awadada of Avenor, Togbe Aklime Adifu IV.

Togbe Adifu IV, who spoke on behalf of the Paramount chief of Avenor, chiefs and people of Akatsi South, also said that “no chief will shield or plead for anyone found culpable in any form of malfeasance at the Assembly.”

He said, “It does not make sense for one person or a few people to pocket money and resources meant for the larger population of Avenor or the Akatsi South District. The law must be allowed to take its course.

Listening Government

The chiefs also commended the District Chief Executive (DCE), Leo-Nelson Adzidogah, Regional Minister and President Nana Akufo-Addo, for quickly reinstating their Traditional Council- Avenor Traditional Council.

“This is the true mark of a listening government. We are hopeful the government will continue to listen to the advice and request of chiefs in the country to move the nation forward.

They used the opportunity to present the regional minister a strategic development plan of the Akatsi South District to elevate the district to a municipal status, as it has a population of over 110,000 people.

They also pleaded with government to, as a matter of urgency, consider building an ultramodern market center, provide potable water and increase access to health and basic education.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Letsa, thanked the chiefs for the kind words and gave assurance that steps would be taken to conduct an audit.

He also said that the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and the government would not condone corruption but support the development of the region.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)