AK Songstress Wins Award In Nigeria

AK Songstress

AK Songstress at the weekend won the best female dancehall artiste of the year award at the Ghana Naija Showbiz Award 2017 held in Lagos in Nigeria.

She beat dancehall artistes such as Cynthia Morgan, MzVee and Kaakie to win the highly contested award.

AK is the first female to ever win the discovery of the year for dancehall/reggae artiste at the 2014 BASS Awards in the midst of male contenders.

Her performance at the awards ceremony after receiving the award attracted a standing ovation, especially when she performed some her of favourite dancehall songs like ‘Rock Ur Body’, ‘Ghetto Cry’, among others.

Known in private life as Akosua Kwakye, the dancehall artiste who is one of the few talented young dancehall artistes making impact on the music scene has been consistent on the local music scene for some time now.

AK Songstress was discovered some years back by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paradise Entertainment, Duke Banson. Paradise Entertainment label is known for building talented music icons into international brands.

AK has a number of hit songs, including ‘Rude Gyal Bad Gyal’, ‘Ghetto Cry’ featuring Sizzla, ‘Dangerous’ featuring 4×4 and ‘Rock Ur Body’ featuring Patoranking, ‘Tibidibi’ and ‘Ohemaa’ featuring Guru.

By George Clifford Owusu