AK Songstress To Celebrate Birthday With Album Launch

AK Songstress will on November 25 celebrate her birthday with the launch of her maiden album titled ‘History’ at Hortical Night Club located at Caprice in Accra.

The birthday party and album launch which is expected to attract radio and television personalities, celebrities, a section of the creative industry stakeholders and friends of AK Songstress will kick off at 8:00pm.

The event will witness a night of partying and performances from top artistes in Ghana.

The album features music greats such as Patoranking, Stonebwoy, VVIP, E.L, Guru, 4×4 and other Jamaican legends, including Sizzla Kalonji.

AK Songstress, who is currently working with Ghana-based record label Paradise Entertainment, is expected to perform some of her hit songs at the event.

According to the management of AK Songstress, Paradise Entertainment, the album will be available for sales at the launch and also on all digital platforms and online stores.

Ever since she burst into mainstream music, AK has featured several artistes such as Stonebwoy, Patoranking, Zeal of VVIP, among others, on most of her songs.

By George Clifford Owusu