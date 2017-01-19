AK Songstress Bounces Back With New Video

AK Songstress

AK Songstress, one of the most sensational and inspirational reggae/dancehall artistes in Ghana, has released a video of her hit Twi reggae song titled ‘Odo’, produced by Duke Banson’s Paradise Entertainment.

The music video which was carefully packaged for both the local and international markets has all the qualities to meet the demand of music lovers in Ghana and beyond.

Her management believes that the production of the music video would satisfy the huge fans of the dancehall queen, as well as expose the hidden talent of the dancehall queen.

Known in private life as Akosua Kwakye, the dancehall artiste who is one of the few talented young dancehall artistes making impact on the music scene has been consistent on the local music scene for some time now.

Her presence in the music industry has been welcomed by music fans who have listened to her songs and watched her music videos on TV.

AK’s songs have unique features in terms of beat and style, which is a new element in the current music dispensation.

She is the first female to ever win the Discovery of The Year for Dancehall/Reggae Artiste at the 2014 BASS Awards in the midst of male contenders.

Ever since she announced her presence on the Ghanaian music industry, AK has featured several artistes like Stonebwoy, Patoranking, Zeal (VVIP), among others.