Ajumako Chiefs Thank Nana

Chiefs at Ajumako Traditional Council in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam (AEE) District of the Central Region have expressed their profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for appointing a native of the area, Dr John Kofi Mensah, as the managing director of the Agriculture Development Bank (ADB).

According to the chiefs, they have confident in Dr Mensah’s appointment to head ADB since his appointment would bring the desired impact on the operations of the bank.

Addressing a press conference which was attended by all the five paramouncies in the district at Ajumako, the Omanhen of Enyan Abaasa Traditional Area, Dr Osagyefo Kwame Akonu X, indicated that Dr Mensah has the total support of the residents of the area as he takes on the new national assignment.

They added that Dr Mensah’s contribution to the socio-economic development of the district has been massive.

They expressed the hope that the government would put the region high on its agenda to offer them their share of the national cake

“We don’t deem this just an honour to our district but we deem it an honour for the entire region, President Nana Addo has the region at heart so we would help him achieve his vision as a government,” he stated.

Dr Kofi Mensah is an accomplished banker with over 25 years working experience. He was formerly a director at the Enyan Denkyira Rural Bank Limited, and his expertise and technical advice over the years have seen the bank growing from strength to strength.

From Joseph Annan, Ajumako